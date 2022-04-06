Most read
Two Weekends of Easter Egg Hunts by Huntington Park and Recreation
Saturday, April 9
Harris Riverfront Park @ 10:00 a.m.
St. Cloud Commons Park @ 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
April Dawn Park @ 10:00 a.m.
Rotary Park @ 2:00 p.m.
Each hunt will include over 8,000 candy and toy filled eggs along with additional special prizes. The Easter Bunny himself will also stop by each event for photos. This event series is FREE and fun for all ages! In order to make this the most positive experience possible please only attend one hunt. For more information contact Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick at lpatrick@ghprd.org or call 304.6