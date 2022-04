Join DTC and Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District for their 3rd Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt, an adaptive egg hunt for children who have special needs. Eggiciting Egg Hunt will be hosted on April 7, 2022, from 5:30-7:30 at St. Clouds Commons.

There are four different egg hunts available, so every bunny can enjoy the Easter fun. Registration is required. Hop on over and register by visiting: https://dtchuntington.org/eggciting-egg-hunt/