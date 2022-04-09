Most read
Counseling Center to host We Will Run for You 5K
The race path starts and ends at the Memorial Student Center Plaza. Participants will run west toward Hal Greer Boulevard, complete the course twice and finish at the Memorial Fountain.
Race registration is $25. To register, visit https://tristateracer.com/race/11683. All proceeds benefit the counseling center.
To learn more about services offered through the Marshall University Counseling Center, visit https://www.marshall.edu/counseling/.