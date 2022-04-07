The first classical music concert in FOUR YEARS from your Huntington Symphony Orchestra Saturday

Like the rolling hills of West Virginia, Franz Joseph Haydn was inspired by the hills of the Burgenland countryside in Austria. Come hear your Huntington Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in "Haydn in the Hills" at Spring Valley High School this Saturday April 9th at 7:30pm
This program includes some of his most famous works, the Trumpet Concerto, the powerful "Nelson Mass", featuring our newly formed Huntington Symphony Chorus and guest soloists, and his stiring Symphony No. 6 nicknamed "The Morning".
GUEST ARTISTS:
Phillip Chase Hawkins, Trumpet
Carline Waugh, Soprano
Leah Heater, Mezzo-soprano
Stan Workman, Tenor
Ross Tamaccio, Bass
and the Huntington Symphony Chorus directed by Jacob Smith
PAY WHAT YOU WISH for this special return to classical programing.
Tickets can be purchased clicking on the link below or by visiting our HSO website or by calling our office at 304-781-8343 from 9a.m.-6p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door.