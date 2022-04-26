Podcaster, Marshall Alum McElroy to Give 2022 Commencement Address

Huntington – Griffin A. McElroy, a graduate of Marshall University and award-winning podcaster, author and voice actor, will deliver the commencement address at Marshall’s spring commencement Saturday, April 30, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

McElroy, who graduated from Marshall in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, is best known for a highly popular podcast, “My Brother, My Brother & Me,” that he stars in along with his two brothers, Justin and Travis McElroy. The podcast has often been ranked among the top 10 comedy podcasts on iTunes nationally. Griffin McElroy has also appeared as a voice actor in several animated series.

Marshall’s Spring 2022 Commencement will feature two ceremonies with Brad D. Smith presiding. A total of 1304 students are expected to graduate this spring with more than 825 students planning to participate in the ceremonies, which will be livestreamed.

The separate ceremonies will allow for fewer people attending at one time and provide the arena with time to sanitize and clean between the events. At this time, masks are recommended, but not required. This status could change depending on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask designation the week of commencement. If mandatory masks become required, the university will provide them on the day of the event.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will include undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students from the Lewis College of Business, College of Education and Professional Development, College of Science and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will include undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students from the College of Arts and Media, Regents Bachelor of Arts, College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health Professions.

Marshall University Registrar Dr. Sonja Cantrell-Johnson says the ceremonies always bring a lot of excitement.

“We’re happy to once again celebrate the achievements of our great students while welcoming them as Marshall alumni,” said Cantrell-Johnson. “And we’re thrilled for the opportunity to hear from one of the many great young members of the Marshall University family in Griffin McElroy.”

PARKING

Parking is available in the parking garage on Third Avenue across from the Mountain Health Arena. Parking in this garage is available on weekends at no charge. In addition, parking is available in the Pullman Square garages for a minimal fee. All three parking garages are in reasonable walking distance of the arena.

SECURITY

The Mountain Health Arena has implemented security procedures including walk-through metal detectors for all events occurring in the building, including Marshall University’s commencement ceremonies. Graduates and guests should allow additional time to make it through security and find seats before the ceremony begins.

Prohibited items include illegal drugs or substances, outside food and drink, knives, guns, pepper spray, lasers, glow sticks, fireworks, wallet chains, sharp spiked jewelry, selfie sticks, tripods and umbrellas. It is important to note the arena has a clear bag policy.

For a full list of prohibited items, please visit https://www.mountainhealtharena.com/

PHOTOGRAPHS

Professional photographers will be at the stage area during the ceremony to take pictures of each graduate. Legacy Photographics Inc. will send proof information to graduates using MU e-mail addresses a few days after the ceremony. Purchase of photographs is entirely optional. Please contact Legacy at www.legacyphoto.com or 1-800-447-2550 for more information.

CEREMONIES AVAILABLE ON WEB

The commencement ceremonies will be streamed live on the web. The link will be available on the main Marshall University website at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.

ADDITIONAL CEREMONIES FOR GRADUATES

Other spring ceremonies for graduates include the following, many of which will be livestreamed. It’s important to note this is not an exhaustive list and students should check with their individual colleges and/or departments for specific information.

Lavender Graduation Ceremony

4 p.m., Wednesday, April 20 Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center

Donning of the Kente Celebration

5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21 Memorial Student Center Plaza

Honors College Convocation

7 p.m., Friday, April 22 Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center



School of Pharmacy Investiture and Commencement

4 p.m., Thursday, April 28 Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

Graduate Hooding Ceremony for the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences

5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28 J. Churchill Hodges Atrium | Weisberg Engineering

Graduate Hooding Ceremony for the College of Education and Professional Development

7 p.m., Thursday, April 28 Buskirk Field



Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Investiture and Commencement

4 p.m., Friday, April 29 Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

Nursing Recognition Ceremony

5 p.m., Friday, April 29 (B.S.N.) Memorial Student Center, Don Morris Room

7 p.m., Friday, April 29 (M.S.N.) Memorial Student Center, Don Morris Room



Graduate Hooding Ceremony for the School of Physical Therapy

6 p.m., Friday, April 29 New Baptist Church, Huntington

Department of English Celebration Ceremony

1:30 p.m., Friday, April 29 Memorial Student Center, Room BE5



Graduate Hooding Ceremony for the College of Science

1 p.m., Saturday, April 30 Smith Hall Room 154



Graduate Hooding Ceremony for the Department of Social Work

4 p.m., Saturday, May 7 Memorial Student Center, Don Morris Room