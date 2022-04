April 11 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-06 – VACATING, CLOSING AND ABANDONING A PORTION OF 16TH STREET WEST BEING A PARCEL 60 FEET IN WIDTH AND 105 FEET IN LENGTH, SITUATE IN KYLE DISTRICT, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, BEING A PORTION OF 16TH STREET WEST ABUTTING THE NORTH LINE OF JEFFERSON AVENUE CONTAINING 6,300 SQUARE FOOT (0.145 ACRE), MORE OR LESS

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-05 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO TRANSFER 1801-1803 CHARLESTON AVENUE TO THE HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling

7. Resolution re: #2022-R-22 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR A FRESHWATER MUSSEL SURVEY FOR THE HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK MARINA ON THE OHIO RIVER

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

8. Resolution re: #2022-R-23– A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH THREE (3) PATROL SUPERVISOR VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

9. Resolution re: #2022-R-24 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT FOR THREE (3) HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT PATROL SUPERVISOR VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Todd Sweeney

10. Resolution re: #2022-R-25 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO REPLACE TWO (2) ELECTRICAL/TRAFFIC BOXES LOCATED WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

11. Resolution re: #2022-R-17 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE WEST VIRGINIA FIRST MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO ALLOCATE ALL WEST VIRGINIA OPIOID STATEWIDE SETTLEMENTS

Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee approval)

12. Good & Welfare

13. Adjournment