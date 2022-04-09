Most read
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2013 World of Wheels
- IMAGE GALLERY: MU Hangs On Tops UCF
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Topples Houston
- HIGHER EDUCATION: Former Clemson Student Wins $5.3 million Sexual Assault Defamation Lawsuit
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
- IMAGES: Marshall Wins One of Three From Tulsa
- OPINION: David Stockman - Pearl Harbor My Eye!
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
HIGHER EDUCATION: Former Clemson Student Wins $5.3 million Sexual Assault Defamation Lawsuit
“Last week, a South Carolina jury awarded $5.3 million to a wrongfully accused Clemson University student on defamation and civil conspiracy claims,” SAVE, a due-process advocacy group, announced in a news release yesterday. “The decision is believed to represent the largest amount ever awarded to a student falsely accused of sexual misconduct.”
“The defamation and civil conspiracy claims arose from a consensual sexual encounter between two Clemson University students, plaintiff Andrew Pampu and defendant Erin Wingo in October 2015,” attorney Kimberly Lau wrote in a Substack entry. Lau represented Pampu. She did not provide any official documents from the settlement in her article.
Read more at The College Fix.