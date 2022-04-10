Poll Workers Needed! Warner Encourages Citizens to be Poll Workers for May 10 Election

Charleston, W.Va – Plans are continuing to be finalized by the state's 55 county clerks for West Virginia's upcoming May 10 Primary Election. One of the most important responsibilities for each clerk is to fully staff voting precincts with trained poll workers.

"Poll workers play a critical role in providing fair and accessible elections for every voter," said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

"The most secure way of casting a ballot in any election is to do so at a safe and secure polling location managed by a group of trained and bipartisan poll workers where every voter is given the opportunity to cast a secret ballot without any influence or pressure from another individual," Warner said.

County clerks work closely with political party executive committees to recruit poll workers to ensure that both parties are represented in each precinct. According to Warner, with 1,699 voting precincts throughout the state, more than 8,500 poll workers are required for election day.

"We will always have a few poll workers who get sick or need to "call off" at the last m

Be properly registered to vote

Be able to read and write in English

Attend a poll worker training program for which you will be paid

inute from being a poll worker. That's why it is so important to have individuals trained and ready to serve as back-up or alternative poll workers," Warner said.