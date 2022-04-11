Marshall University to host ribbon cutting for Intercultural Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.—Marshall University will commemorate the grand opening of its Intercultural Center on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m.





The Intercultural Center is now located in East Hall, which is on Marshall’s Huntington campus. East Hall formerly housed INTO, which had a partnership with Marshall from 2013 to 2020.



The newly redesigned gathering spaces combine eye-popping design with functional work areas to create a welcoming atmosphere. The following offices and services are located inside: LGBTQ+ Office, Center for African American Students, Center for International Student Affairs, offices for the director and coordinator for intercultural and international affairs, a world boutique/trans closet and an interfaith prayer room. Also housed in East Hall are the Office of Student Success and the English Language Institute offices.

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith will cut the ribbon alongside Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs; Shaunte Polk, director of intercultural and international student affairs; Jim Clagg, coordinator for international student affairs; Maurice Cooley, vice president for intercultural and international student affairs; and Matt James, assistant dean of students.