Marshall to host Business Leadership Symposium April 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Lewis College of Business BB&T Center for Leadership at Marshall University will host the Business Leadership Symposium: Business Project Competition and Networking Event beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 14, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus. The community is invited to attend.

The event is an opportunity for students to showcase their work through posters and be evaluated by a panel of judges. The winners will be announced on the spot and awarded cash prizes: $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place, and $500 for third place.

“The BLS event gives students a chance to showcase their research projects to faculty, staff, and the community,” said Dr. Nancy Lankton, associate dean of accreditation and strategic initiatives for the Lewis College of Business. “It is a critical component of the college’s strategic initiatives to equip students with desired skill sets and to immerse them in experiential learning that is community focused. We are proud of our students who take this opportunity to enhance their education and become the leaders of tomorrow. Thanks to Truist Bank for sponsoring the event and to Dr. Gupta for planning and organizing the event.”

Truist Bank, formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, is not only sponsoring the event but Patrick O’Malley, regional president for Truist Bank in West Virginia, will serve as its keynote speaker. The emcee for the evening will be Alissa Stewart Sparks, executive director of Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. Dr. Ronald Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation, will address the students as well.

“We are truly grateful of the support by Truist for the Leadership Symposium,” Area said. “Their participation in the event adds to their commitment to our students and the Lewis College of Business.”

The mission of the BB&T Center for Leadership is to empower students to be imaginative, driven, collaborative and engaged with the larger community to make a positive difference, said Dr. Monisha Gupta, the center’s director. It works toward its mission by offering training workshops, competitions, and networking opportunities for students.

“Leadership is a highly sought-after skill,” Gupta said. “Leadership maximizes efficiency and enables organizations to better achieve their goals. The Center for Leadership promotes activities that will help the students recognize their individual leadership styles and offer them platforms to excel in this field. This experience will help students carry these skills into the workplace and beyond.” She further added, “I would like to thank the Truist team for sponsoring the event, cash prizes, and encouraging our students.”

The BB&T Center and the Leadership Symposium “play an important role by providing experiential learning opportunities to empower our students with the skills and knowledge to become successful business professionals in West Virginia and beyond,” said Dr. Jeffrey Archambault, interim dean of the Lewis College of Business. “Additionally, this center and event serve as important connections between the university and the regional business community.”

For more information about Marshall’s Lewis College of Business, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.