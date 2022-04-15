School of Art and Design presents year-end student exhibitions

Two groups of Marshall University art students will mount back-to-back senior capstone exhibitions this month in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery. Meanwhile in the Birke Art Gallery, the exhibition “Foundations Review: Selected Student Works” will be on view through April 22.

The first capstone group’s show, titled “Phases,” includes artwork by Alyssa Hart, Danika Spencer, Danny Marks, and Kaitlyn Hall. “Phases” will be on view through Thursday, April 14.

The second group’s show, “Looking Back, Looking Forward,” includes artwork by Alyssa Carney, Emily Fuller, Jay Gandee, and Rai Hagerman. “Looking Back, Looking Forward” will be on view Monday through Thursday, April 18–21, with a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The artists will talk about their work at 5:30 p.m.

All are welcome, free of charge.

“As one might imagine, students on the brink of graduation think a lot about time and the events that led to this moment. These eight students are no exception. The titles of the exhibitions hint at a more nuanced view,” said Gallery Director Jamie Platt. “Not only are they looking back, but they are also aware that now is a place between what came before and all that comes next. What they are now is an imaginative bunch of problem solvers, advocates, seers, dreamers.”

Danika Spencer is studying graphic design. She has created a line of merchandise for a fictional sports team. Kaitlyn Hall, also a graphic design major, has created a branding campaign for a line of skincare this Gallery Director sincerely hopes she can find in stores one day. Alyssa Hart is a future art educator whose senior capstone project makes space for victims of sexual violence to express themselves anonymously and without judgement. Rai Hagerman’s work reminds all of us to look inward as well as around.

Admission is free and open to all. For those who cannot attend receptions in person, the artist talks will be simulcast via Zoom. Registration is required. Registering once automatically registers participants for both. For more information and to register for the Zoom reception, visit: https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/news-and-events/.

“Foundations Review: Selected Student Works” in the Birke Art Gallery is a biannual exhibition with artworks made by art students who have just completed the “Foundations Experience,” a series of workshops on the foundational skills and concepts they need to thrive as art students. Faculty select the best of the best for this exhibition, and four students who score the most faculty votes win cash prizes.

Admission is free and all are welcome. The awards presentation will be simulcast to Instagram, @marshalluartanddesign. For more information, call 304-696-7299 or visit the website https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/news-and-events/.