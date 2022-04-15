Marshall Drinko Fellow Sandra Reed to present art exhibit at South Charleston campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Sandra Reed, a professor of art at Marshall University and Marshall’s 26th John Deaver Drinko Academy Fellow, invites guests to Selvage, a solo exhibition on display now through June 30 in the Library Gallery on Marshall University's South Charleston campus. It features works she’s created since relocating to West Virginia in 2014.

Author Daniel O’Malley, assistant professor of English at Marshall, will present a reading at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14, inspired by studio visits and conversations with Reed regarding her artwork on display in Selvage. Also, Reed will give an artist talk at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Library Gallery in South Charleston regarding these 25 interrelated drawings, paintings and prints. The events are free and open to the public.

Reed is the recipient of the 2021-2023 Distinguished Drinko Academy Fellowship, which provided time and support to develop this exhibition and related events. They were preceded by Conceptions of Flight, an exhibition featuring new work by Reed’s advanced drawing students presented in the Library Gallery earlier this year. Conceptions of Flight featured a reading by Dr. Rachael Peckham, professor English at Marshall.

Additionally, Selvage and Conceptions of Flight are presented with support from the College of Arts and Media and financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. This funding provided honoraria for the authors and a collaborating designer, alumna Savannah Julian, as well as enhancements to the rail-and-rod gallery system at the Library Gallery, and other exhibition features.

The Library Gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Library Gallery is located at 100 Angus E. Peyton Drive, South Charleston.

For more information about Selvage, contact Sandra Reed by e-mail at sandra.reed@marshall.edu. For inquiries regarding displaying your own work at the Library Gallery, contact Dr. Katherine Murphy, library research specialist, by phone at 304-746-8900 or by e-mail at kayk@marshall.edu.