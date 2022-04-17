OPINION: John W. Whitehead - A Vicious Cycle in Blue: Police Violence Kills Three People a Day

In fact, according to the latest research, police violence kills three people a day .

Police shootings have not abated.

Police violence has not lessened.

“ If you don’t want to get shot, tased, pepper-sprayed, struck with a baton or thrown to the ground, just do what I tell you .”—Officer with the Los Angeles Police Department

Despite all of this, President Biden wants to throw more money at America’s police forces.

Biden’s $30 billion “Fund the Police” program, a signature part of his administration’s $5.8 trillion budget proposal, aims to expand law enforcement and so-called crime prevention at taxpayer expense.

Essentially, Biden wants to fight gun violence with more gun violence.

Read more at The Future of Freedom Foundation.

John W. Whitehead is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute,a Charlottesville, Va.-based civil liberties defense organization. He is the author of four books, including Battlefield America: The War on the American People, and host of the Freedom Under Fire podcast.