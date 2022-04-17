Most read
OPINION: John W. Whitehead - A Vicious Cycle in Blue: Police Violence Kills Three People a Day
Despite all of this, President Biden wants to throw more money at America’s police forces.
Biden’s $30 billion “Fund the Police” program, a signature part of his administration’s $5.8 trillion budget proposal, aims to expand law enforcement and so-called crime prevention at taxpayer expense.
Essentially, Biden wants to fight gun violence with more gun violence.
Read more at The Future of Freedom Foundation.
John W. Whitehead is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute,a Charlottesville, Va.-based civil liberties defense organization. He is the author of four books, including Battlefield America: The War on the American People, and host of the Freedom Under Fire podcast.