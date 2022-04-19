Most read
- Goodwill Block Party at Scott Community Center
- Marshall's Men Take Down Memphis, 85-70
- Appy Film Festival Begins Run at MU and Keith Albee; Awards Banquet Saturday
- FLASHBACK: Insights Into Infamous Charleston Avenue Murders Revealed in Court Opinion; Huntington Police in July 2005 Thought They Were Close to Solution
- Inaugural Marshall Student Research and Creativity Symposium April 19-20
- LEGAL: Shocking Testimony from Deputies Who helped Judge Search a House
- April 18 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Spring Valley High Graduation
Dutch Miller Auto to present $1 million gift to Marshall University
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 - 13:44 Updated 3 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The new state-of-the-art facility for the Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business is slated to be built in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue on a plot of land that formerly housed the Flats on 4th apartment complex. The building is scheduled to open in January of 2024.
“I cannot imagine anything more important to the overall success of the economic development of the city of Huntington and the region than doing our part to help fund a business school that will revolutionize and transform the way we do business in the 21st and 22nd centuries,” said Chris Miller, co-owner of the Dutch Miller Auto Group and member of the Marshall University Board of Governors.