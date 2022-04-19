Dutch Miller Auto to present $1 million gift to Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dutch Miller Auto Group will present a gift of $1 million in support of the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation at Marshall University. The presentation will occur Thursday, April 21 at 12:15 p.m. in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student center.

The new state-of-the-art facility for the Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business is slated to be built in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue on a plot of land that formerly housed the Flats on 4th apartment complex. The building is scheduled to open in January of 2024.

“I cannot imagine anything more important to the overall success of the economic development of the city of Huntington and the region than doing our part to help fund a business school that will revolutionize and transform the way we do business in the 21st and 22nd centuries,” said Chris Miller, co-owner of the Dutch Miller Auto Group and member of the Marshall University Board of Governors.



