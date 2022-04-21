Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Broadway Musical Makes its Sweet Arrival to the Keith Albee Stage on May 9th

Huntington – Sponsored by Hoops Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, the Marshall Artists Series is thrilled to announce ROALD DAHL’S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, will come to life at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center Monday, May 9th at 7:30p.m.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous—and mysterious—factory is opening its gates…to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

For over 50 years, Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY has invited audiences of all ages to step inside the world of pure imagination and now audiences can experience the wonders of this charming story as a hit Broadway Musical. Filled with eye-catching technicolor sets and an enchanting new score, this dazzling show is truly a sweet treat for the entire family!

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Audience members WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK during the production unless actively eating or drinking.

Tickets for CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY are $98.42/81.97/71.00/64.42. To see this delicious production live on the stage at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office a 304-696-6656. Or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.