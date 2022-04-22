Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital announce COVID-19 testing changes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The COVID-19 drive-through testing location at Marshall University Medical Center/Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) as well as Marshall Health’s COVID-19 hotline will conclude operations at noon Friday, April 22. The closure is part of a transition to a clinic-based testing model at Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network.

COVID-19 testing will be available for Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network patients by appointment at primary care locations throughout the region. Testing is also available for patients with symptoms at Marshall Pediatrics NowCare at 5170 U.S. Route 60, Cabell Huntington Hospital Family Urgent Care at 2 Stonecrest Drive and St. Mary’s Urgent Care at 2827 Fifth Ave., all in Huntington.

Pre-operative testing at Cabell Huntington Hospital will now be done at Pre-Admission Testing (PAT) on the ground floor of the hospital. Testing is still required for inpatient procedures but is no longer mandatory for outpatient surgeries if the patient is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Free drive-thru community testing remains available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Ave. in Huntington.

Marshall Health and CHH first offered drive-through COVID-19 community testing in March 2020 and have conducted more than 70,000 tests since that time. The collective effort has included individuals across multiple departments at both organizations, including family medicine, pathology, the CHH laboratory and more.