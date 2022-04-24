Independent Feature Film To Shoot In WV This Summer

Huntington - Award-winning filmmaker David Smith is raising money for his next project. Two Steps Back is a feature-length comedy-drama about a community theater actor living in Huntington, West Virginia, who tries to achieve her dream of moving to New York City to perform on Broadway but ends up moving back in with her parents in the small town where she grew up. The film is set to shoot in Huntington and Fayetteville this summer.

“I think–and hope–it’s a story that everyone can relate to all over the world, but I do think it has some specific elements for artists in Appalachia and West Virginia,” Smith said. “There is this struggle we all face with whether to stay or leave. The struggle is complicated because it deals with the attachment you feel to home and family and the stigma of not being viewed as successful by others, much less yourself, if you never leave.”

In addition to reflecting West Virginians positively in the story, another goal of the film is to provide local artists with opportunities to share their talents through the making of the movie. Charleston, WV-native and NYU Tisch School graduate Abigail Miskowiec is playing the lead role. Taylor Napier who shot several episodes of last year’s Huntington-based series Normal For Now on Amazon Prime is the Director of Photography. Huntington, WV comedians and filmmakers Alex Runyon, Nate Cesco and Nathan Thomas are producing. The team will have auditions on April 30 and May 1 from 1 PM to 6 PM at 1000 5th Ave, Huntington, WV.

“I’ve been lucky enough in the past to work with actors and crew members gracious enough to volunteer their time and effort,” Smith said. “The goal is to shoot this during a straight block of two weeks and to pay the cast and crew involved. That and the costs we’ve accounted for to pay for locations, props, etc, will make this a better movie in the long run which will give it a better chance at playing festivals, being distributed, and giving everyone a finished product they can be proud of.”