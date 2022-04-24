Most read
OPINION: Jeff Deist - Inflation, Quick and Dirty
In other words, economics is back. Covid was a nice diversion, and Ukraine took up all the media’s oxygen for a few months. But now we must deal with the economic devastation caused both by lockdowns and two years of crazed fiscal and monetary policy. Everyday Americans, stubborn as they are, care more about rising gas and food prices than the political class would like. So they trot out Nancy Pelosi to explain how government spending actually reduces inflation and push pseudoeconomic ideas like modern monetary theory to explain why more federal spending is always the cure.
But what is really happening?
Read more at Mises Wire.
Deist is president of the Ludwig von Mises Institute, a tax attorney and former chief of staff to former Congressman Ron Paul.