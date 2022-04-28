Most read
Weekly WV Marquee Cinemas Showtimes:
BECKLEY, WV
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 3:00, 3:15, 6:00, 9:00, 9:15
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:15 PM
Memory (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
The Northman (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Father Stu (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Ambulance (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:30
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Morbius (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05
Sun: 12:05, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05
Wed: 12:05, 9:45
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25
The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
The Batman (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30
Dog (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 6:35, 9:25
Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:50
Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) (PG) DUBBED; Reserved
Sun: 3:30 PM
Wed: 3:30 PM
Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) (PG) Reserved; SUBTITLED
Sun: 6:45 PM
Wed: 6:45 PM
TRIADELPHIA, WV
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 3:00, 3:15, 6:00, 9:00, 9:15
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:15 PM
Memory (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
The Bad Guys (PG) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
The Northman (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Father Stu (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Ambulance (R)
Fri - Wed: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:15
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG)
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Morbius (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
The Lost City (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
The Batman (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30
Dog (PG-13)
Fri - Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Uncharted (PG-13)
Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 9:40
Mon & Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Wed: 12:50, 9:40
Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) (PG) DUBBED
Sun: 3:30 PM
Wed: 3:30 PM
Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) (PG) SUBTITLED
Sun: 6:45 PM
Wed: 6:45 PM
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 3:00, 6:00
The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:30
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 7:00
Father Stu (R) Language
Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00
Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Wed: 3:50, 6:45
HUNTINGTON, WV
Marquee Pullman Square
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 3:00, 3:15, 6:00, 9:00, 9:15
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:15 PM
Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:35, 4:45, 6:35, 7:10, 9:00, 9:35
Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:35, 2:15, 3:35, 4:45, 6:35, 7:10, 9:00, 9:35
Mon - Thu: 3:35, 4:45, 6:35, 7:10, 9:00, 9:35
The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Drug Use; Language; Sexual References; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Mon - Wed: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Father Stu (R) Language
Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Ambulance (R) Bloody Images; Intense Action Violence; Language
Fri: 3:05, 6:10, 9:15
Sat: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:15
Sun: 12:00, 9:15
Mon - Wed: 3:05, 6:10, 9:15
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Language; Sexual Material; Some Violence
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:50
Sat & Sun: 1:00, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:50
The Lost City (PG-13)
Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
X (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; Strong Sexual Content
Fri: 4:45, 7:15, 9:50
Sat: 1:00, 4:45, 7:15, 9:50
Sun: 1:00, 9:50
Mon & Tue: 4:45, 7:15, 9:50
Wed: 9:50 PM
Thu: 4:45, 7:15, 9:50
The Batman (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence
Fri: 3:45, 7:30
Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 7:30
Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:45, 6:15, 9:20
Sat & Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:15, 9:20
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:15, 9:20
Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25
Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25
Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) (PG) DUBBED
Sun: 3:30 PM
Wed: 3:30 PM
Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) (PG) SUBTITLED
Sun: 6:45 PM
Wed: 6:45 PM
CHARLESTON, WV
Marquee Southridgd
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:15, 9:15
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:30 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 3:15 PM
Memory (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
Thu: 12:40, 6:40, 9:20
The Bad Guys (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 12:35, 3:35
Thu: 12:35 PM
The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15
The Northman (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 6:30, 9:35
The Northman (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:30, 5:10, 8:15
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) MXC; Reserved
Fri - Wed: 6:20, 9:30
Thu: 9:30 PM
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:40, 4:50, 8:00
Father Stu (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) MXC; Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Morbius (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sun: 1:00, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed: 1:00, 9:45
Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
The Batman (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:00 PM
Sun - Thu: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30
Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) (PG) DUBBED; Reserved
Sun: 3:30 PM
Wed: 3:30 PM
Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) (PG) Reserved; SUBTITLED
Sun: 6:45 PM
Wed: 6:45 PM
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 3:00, 6:00
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:15 PM
Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Sun - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10
The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
Sun - Wed: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30
Thu: 12:05, 3:10, 6:35
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Drug Use; Language; Sexual References; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Sun - Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Thu: 1:00, 4:00
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sun - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images
Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15
Sun - Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Thu: 12:20 PM
The Lost City (PG-13)
Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10