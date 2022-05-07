Kindred Communications’ “9th Street Live” Returns May 20

Huntington – After a tremendous first summer, Kindred Communications is excited to announce the lineup and details for this summer’s Yes Chevy Ford 9th Street Live.

Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle will jumpstart the summer Friday May 20 at 7 p.m. with Jamie Merry & the Parts Supply opening the show.

The weekly concert event will take place every Friday through September 2 on 9th Street in Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Reeves Kirtner, vice president associate general manager of Kindred Communications, said he believes this year’s event will be even better than the 2021 edition.

“Last summer exceeded every one’s expectations and even won an award for best radio promotion in the state of West Virginia, but the lineup and plans we have for this year will take 9th Street Live to the next level,” Kirtner said.

Highlights include the return of Lexington’s Joslyn & the Sweet Compression Friday July 1, and will be followed with Fireworks in conjunction with 93.7 the Dawg’s Dawg Dazzle. Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will also playing the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater later this summer.

“Out of all the acts we had last summer, Joslyn was the one everyone said we have to have her back again this year,” Kirtner said.

Friday July 29 will be a celebration of the music of the Grateful Dead in honor of what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday that weekend, in what is called “9th Street is Dead,” featuring music from area musicians including Brad Goodall, John Inghram and more.

“This is one of the nights I am looking forward to most,” Kirtner said. “This will be a great night featuring two sets of nothing but Grateful Dead music from Brad Goodall, John Inghram and other great players. Make sure you wear your favorite Dead shirt for that one.”

The Marshall Thundering Herd Rally returns Friday August 26 with Marshall University coaches, players, cheerleaders, Marco and the Marching Thunder.

The series will wrap up Friday September 2 with West Virginia indie rockers Rozwell Kid as a part of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival.

Other acts scheduled include Brad Goodall with Ally Fletcher May 27, Flat Tracker with Shelby Lore June 3, The MFB June 10, Massing with Jim Polak June 17, Of the Dell with The Dead Frets June 24, Short & Company with the Huntington Blues Society July 8, Jason Mays Band July 15, Shelem with Dinero Romero July 22, Cruise Avenue August 5, The Heavy Hitters August 12 and Hello June with Cutler Station August 19.

"Our region has such a great music scene, and I’m very excited to help showcase these artists,” Kirtner said. “We have 17 new bands or acts that will be playing 9th Street for the first time this summer.”

New this summer will be the Little Caesars Kids Zone featuring a different inflatable every week.

Kindred Communications will also host various charity and civic groups weekly at the concert series to fundraise and raise awareness for their causes.

Kirtner added this event could not take place without great, community-minded sponsors.

In addition to Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet, 9th Street Live will be presented by Rancho La Gloria, La Marca Prosecco, Stone Buenaveza and Stone Buenavida Hard Seltzer.

Sponsors of the event include Delta Hotels, Go Mart, Little Caesars, HD Media, Marshall University, Mountwest Community & Technical College, Thoroughbred Construction Group, Wendy’s and Whizzbang Booking and Management, as well as businesses on 9th Street including The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Café, Sip Downtown Brasserie and Summit Beer Station.

No coolers or outside food and drink will be allowed at “9th Street Live.”

Kindred Communications is made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340 and Kindred Digital.

9th Street Live Schedule – Schedule Subject to Change

Friday, May 20, 2022 – Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle with Jamie Merry & the Parts Supply

Friday, May 27, 2022 – Brad Goodall with Ally Fletcher

Friday, June 3, 2022 – Flat Tracker with Shelby Lore

Friday, June 10, 2022 – The MFB

Friday, June 17, 2022 – Massing with Jim Polak

Friday, June 24, 2022 – Of the Dell with the Dead Frets

Friday, July 1 2022 - Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Corduroy Brown

Friday, July 8, 2022 – Short & Company with the Huntington Blues Society

Friday, July 15, 2022 – Jason Mays Band

Friday, July 22, 2022 – Shelem with Dinero Romero

Friday, July 29, 2022 – “9th Street is Dead” – Celebrating Jerry Garcia’s 80th Birthday and the Music of the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall, John Inghram and more.

Friday, August 5, 2022 – Cruise Avenue

Friday, August 12, 2022 – The Heavy Hitters

Friday, August 19, 2022 – Hello June with Cutler Station

Friday, August 26, 2022 – The Marshall Thundering Herd Rally with Madhouse

Friday, September 2, 2022 - Huntington Music and Arts Fest Night featuring Rozwell Kid with Friendly Fire