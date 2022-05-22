OPINION: Ron Paul - The Ukraine War Is a Racket

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, May 22, 2022 - 05:15
Maj. Gen. Smedley D. Butler, USMC (1881-1940)
Maj. Gen. Smedley D. Butler, USMC (1881-1940)

“War is a racket, wrote US Maj. General Smedley Butler in 1935. He explained: “A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small ‘inside’ group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes.”


Gen. Butler’s observation describes the US/NATO response to the Ukraine war perfectly.


The propaganda continues to portray the war in Ukraine as that of an unprovoked Goliath out to decimate an innocent David unless we in the US and NATO contribute massive amounts of military equipment to Ukraine to defeat Russia. As is always the case with propaganda, this version of events is manipulated to bring an emotional response to the benefit of special interests.

Read more at The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity

 

A former Republican Congressman from Texas (1976-77; 1979 - 85; 1997 - 2013) and presidential candidate, Paul is the author of 16 books, including The School Revolution:  A New Answer for Our Broken Education System (2013),  The Revolution:  A Manifesto (2008) and End the Fed (2009), and executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity