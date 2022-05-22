Most read
OPINION: Ron Paul - The Ukraine War Is a Racket
The propaganda continues to portray the war in Ukraine as that of an unprovoked Goliath out to decimate an innocent David unless we in the US and NATO contribute massive amounts of military equipment to Ukraine to defeat Russia. As is always the case with propaganda, this version of events is manipulated to bring an emotional response to the benefit of special interests.
Read more at The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.
A former Republican Congressman from Texas (1976-77; 1979 - 85; 1997 - 2013) and presidential candidate, Paul is the author of 16 books, including The School Revolution: A New Answer for Our Broken Education System (2013), The Revolution: A Manifesto (2008) and End the Fed (2009), and executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.