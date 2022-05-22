OPINION: Ron Paul - The Ukraine War Is a Racket

“War is a racket, wrote US Maj. General Smedley Butler in 1935. He explained: “A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small ‘inside’ group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes.”



Gen. Butler’s observation describes the US/NATO response to the Ukraine war perfectly.