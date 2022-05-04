Marshall Health offering non-invasive testing for liver disease using latest FibroScan® technology

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. – Early detection and intervention are keys to preventing the progression of many diseases, including liver disease. Marshall Health now offers patients a non-invasive procedure to effectively screen for fibrosis and cirrhosis.

FibroScan® uses a small probe on the skin to transmit vibrations that help determine the degree of fibrosis or scarring that may be present on the liver. Hepatologist Tejas Joshi, M.D., an assistant professor of medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, administers the ultrasound-like test at Marshall Health’s Teays Valley location at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.

“This is an innovative, painless modality that can detect with high accuracy potential liver damage or presence of disease,” Joshi said. “Standard imaging, such as ultrasounds, computerized tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs), are unable to detect fibrosis. Fibroscan® uses the technique of transient elastography to detect liver stiffness via shear wave velocities. It can both complement the need and reduce the number of liver biopsies required to monitor the progression, stagnation or regression of a liver disease state.”

Patients who will benefit most from the procedure are those at greatest risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition in which excess fat builds up in the liver, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an advanced form of NAFLD. Risk factors include type 2 diabetes; an obesity BMI of 30 or higher and at least one metabolic risk factor (e.g. hypertension or dyslipidemia); image finding of fatty liver or steatosis; or elevated aminotransferases. For some patients, the FibroScan® could replace the need for a liver biopsy.

To learn more about FibroScan® or liver visit marshallhealth.org/fibroscan or call Marshall Internal Medicine at 304-691-6762. For news and information about Marshall Health, follow us on Twitter @Marshall_Health, like us on Facebook or visit marshallhealth.org.