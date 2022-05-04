Most read
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Women Defeat Cincinnati
- Sen. Rockefeller, Rep. Rahall Cut Airport Ribbon on Runway at Tri State Airport
- May 3 Barboursville Village Council Meeting Agenda
- Marquee Pullman Announces "Multiverse" Times starting Friday
- Sara Darling, Due West Entertain at Pullman
- May 3 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Exonerated Brothers Philip and Nathan Barnett File Wrongful Conviction Lawsuit
Marshall to host Computer Science Adventure Zone online summer camp
Students will participate in activities including programming virtual robots, robotics simulation, machine learning, computer security, developing a mobile app without coding, writing a program, meeting scientists and much more.
The camp will be online via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon July 11-13. The cost is $50 per student. Need-based financial assistance is available. To participate, students must have reliable internet for streaming, the Zoom app installed, and a computer with Windows OS or Mac OS, rather than Chromebook, tablets or smartphones.
Registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/2022csaz. The deadline for registration is June 24. For more information, contact Dr. Husnu Narman by e-mail at narman@marshall.edu or Hallie Evans at evans387@marshall.edu.