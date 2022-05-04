Marshall to host Computer Science Adventure Zone online summer camp

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering will host the Computer Science Adventure Zone summer camp Monday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 13, for high school students. The camp will be offered virtually, focusing primarily on programming and cybersecurity.

Students will participate in activities including programming virtual robots, robotics simulation, machine learning, computer security, developing a mobile app without coding, writing a program, meeting scientists and much more.

The camp will be online via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon July 11-13. The cost is $50 per student. Need-based financial assistance is available. To participate, students must have reliable internet for streaming, the Zoom app installed, and a computer with Windows OS or Mac OS, rather than Chromebook, tablets or smartphones.

Registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/2022csaz. The deadline for registration is June 24. For more information, contact Dr. Husnu Narman by e-mail at narman@marshall.edu or Hallie Evans at evans387@marshall.edu.