Empty Bowls continues online to May 6, with over $11,900 raised to date
The in-person sale hosted at Pullman Square on April 22 raised over $11,900 for the food bank, which allows the food bank to provide 107,451 meals for neighbors in need.
The School of Art and Design has hosted Empty Bowls for the past 19 years, giving art students a chance to create art for the public while giving back to the community.
“The Empty Bowls in-person event at Pullman Plaza was such a success, and I am so proud of our students who are the backbone to this event,” said Dr. Frederick Bartolovic, interim director of the School of Art and Design. “With countless hours spent creating one-of-a-kind, functional works of art, their hard work has created hundreds of thousands of meals for our community.
“This event shows what an impact art can have on the community. I hope that anyone who wasn’t able to participate last Friday is aware that they can still get a bowl in the online event hosted by the Pottery Place until Friday, May 6.”