WV Marquee Cinema Showtimes thru May 12

 Friday, May 6, 2022 - 04:34 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

Here are the new times schedules for Dr. Strange Multiverse for WV Marquee Cinemas. The Wizard of Oz is this week's Flashback.

BECKLEY,WV

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 6:30 PM

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:15, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM

Memory (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30

The Northman (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Father Stu (R) Reserved
Fri: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25
Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 9:25
Sun: 12:25, 9:25
Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25
Wed: 12:25, 9:25
Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Dog (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:55 PM
Sat: 6:55, 9:25
Sun: 9:25 PM
Mon - Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:25

Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:50
Sat: 1:05, 9:50
Sun - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:50

The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00

 

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 7:00 PM

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM

Memory (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 4:00 PM
Sun: 12:45, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed: 12:45, 9:45
Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

The Bad Guys (PG) 
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30

The Northman (R) 
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) 
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Father Stu (R) 
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) 
Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 7:00, 9:50
Tue - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

The Lost City (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Dog (PG-13) 
Fri - Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Mon: 12:30, 6:40, 9:10
Tue - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Uncharted (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG) 
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00

 

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45
Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:00, 4:00, 6:00, 7:00

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 3:20 PM

The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:45

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:15, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM

Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sun: 1:00, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed: 1:00, 9:45
Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30

The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Drug Use; Language; Sexual References; Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Father Stu (R) Language
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Language; Sexual Material; Some Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50

The Lost City (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG) Some Scary Moments
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00

 

CHARLESTON, WV

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:50, 3:50, 5:50, 6:50, 8:45, 9:45

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 6:40 PM

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 1:20, 1:50, 4:20, 5:20, 6:20, 7:30, 9:15

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:50 PM

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM

Memory (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45
Sun: 1:00, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed: 1:00, 9:45
Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30

The Northman (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:30, 5:10, 8:15

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Father Stu (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 8:20 PM

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 9:30
Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG) Reserved
Sun: 3:40, 7:00
Wed: 3:40, 7:00

 

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM

Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30

The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

The Lost City (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

 

 