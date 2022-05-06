WV Marquee Cinema Showtimes thru May 12

Here are the new times schedules for Dr. Strange Multiverse for WV Marquee Cinemas. The Wizard of Oz is this week's Flashback.

BECKLEY,WV

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 6:30 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:15, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM



Memory (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30



The Northman (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Father Stu (R) Reserved

Fri: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 9:25

Sun: 12:25, 9:25

Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Wed: 12:25, 9:25

Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



Dog (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:55 PM

Sat: 6:55, 9:25

Sun: 9:25 PM

Mon - Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:25



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:50

Sat: 1:05, 9:50

Sun - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:50



The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 7:00 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM



Memory (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 4:00 PM

Sun: 12:45, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Wed: 12:45, 9:45

Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The Bad Guys (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30



The Northman (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35



The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R)

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Father Stu (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG)

Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 7:00, 9:50

Tue - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



The Lost City (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



Dog (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Mon: 12:30, 6:40, 9:10

Tue - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



Uncharted (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45

Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 4:00, 6:00, 7:00



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 3:20 PM



The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:45

HUNTINGTON, WV

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:15, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM



Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Wed: 1:00, 9:45

Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30



The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35



The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Drug Use; Language; Sexual References; Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Father Stu (R) Language

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Language; Sexual Material; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50



The Lost City (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25



The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG) Some Scary Moments

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:50, 3:50, 5:50, 6:50, 8:45, 9:45



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 6:40 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 1:20, 1:50, 4:20, 5:20, 6:20, 7:30, 9:15



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM



Memory (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Wed: 1:00, 9:45

Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30



The Northman (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:30, 5:10, 8:15



The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Father Stu (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 8:20 PM



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 9:30

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:40, 7:00

Wed: 3:40, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM



Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30



The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



The Lost City (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50