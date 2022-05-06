Most read
WV Marquee Cinema Showtimes thru May 12
BECKLEY,WV
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 6:30 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:15, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM
Memory (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
The Northman (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Father Stu (R) Reserved
Fri: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25
Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 9:25
Sun: 12:25, 9:25
Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25
Wed: 12:25, 9:25
Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Dog (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:55 PM
Sat: 6:55, 9:25
Sun: 9:25 PM
Mon - Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:25
Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:50
Sat: 1:05, 9:50
Sun - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:50
The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
TRIADELPHIA, WV
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 7:00 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM
Memory (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 4:00 PM
Sun: 12:45, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed: 12:45, 9:45
Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
The Bad Guys (PG)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
The Northman (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R)
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Father Stu (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG)
Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 7:00, 9:50
Tue - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
The Lost City (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Dog (PG-13)
Fri - Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Mon: 12:30, 6:40, 9:10
Tue - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Uncharted (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG)
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45
Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:00, 4:00, 6:00, 7:00
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 3:20 PM
The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:45
HUNTINGTON, WV
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:15, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM
Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sun: 1:00, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed: 1:00, 9:45
Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Drug Use; Language; Sexual References; Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Father Stu (R) Language
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Language; Sexual Material; Some Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50
The Lost City (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25
The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG) Some Scary Moments
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
CHARLESTON, WV
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:50, 3:50, 5:50, 6:50, 8:45, 9:45
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 6:40 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 1:20, 1:50, 4:20, 5:20, 6:20, 7:30, 9:15
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:50 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM
Memory (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45
Sun: 1:00, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed: 1:00, 9:45
Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
The Northman (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:30, 5:10, 8:15
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Father Stu (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 8:20 PM
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 9:30
Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
The Wizard of Oz (1939) (PG) Reserved
Sun: 3:40, 7:00
Wed: 3:40, 7:00
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM
Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
The Lost City (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50