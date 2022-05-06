Most read
Mayor Williams Declares State of Emergency
“The City of Huntington has suffered from a large scale flooding event that has occurred beginning this morning and continues as of noon, May 6, 2022 causing severe damage to public and private property, disruption of utility services, and endangerment of health and safety of the citizens of Huntington within the disaster area.”
“I am declaring a State of Emergency for the City of Huntington, effective immediately. This is a critical step to ensure that recovery and funding resources are delivered quickly. It also is a vital step in raising public awareness about the severity of this unprecedented flood event, which has resulted in several inches of rain during a short period of time.