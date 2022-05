May 9 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.

2. Roll call.

3. Synposis of Last Meeting.

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: #2022-R-34 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AND THE MAYOR HONORING 20th STREET TUDOR’S BISCUIT WORLD FOR ITS 25 YEARS OF BUSINESS

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. Resolution re: #2022-R-39 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL OPPOSING APPALACHIAN POWER’S LATEST REQUEST FOR A RATE INCREASE

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. Resolution re: #2022-R-21– A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO AMEND THE 2018 AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH THRASHER GROUP, INC., TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL SERVICES REQUIRED TO SATISFY THE DESIGN, PERMITTING, AND CONSTRUCTION OF THE BRIDGE FOR THE PAUL AMBROSE TRAIL FOR HEALTH (PATH) BETWEEN WEST 28th STREET AND WEST 31st STREET

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

8. Resolution re: #2022-R-28 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SHARON FRAZIER TO THE HUNTINGTON BUILDING COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

9. Resolution re: #2022-R-33 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A CHIMNEY LINING AT THE JEAN DEAN PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

10. Resolution re: #2022-R-35 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH TRAINING MUNITIONS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

11. Resolution re: #2022-R-36 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #4 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee approval)





12. Resolution re: #2022-R-37 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE FUNDING OF CERTAIN PROJECTS FROM THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT OF 2021 (“ARPA”) FUNDS

Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee approval)





13. Resolution re: #2022-R-38 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH A NEW FIRE TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

14. Good & Welfare

15. Adjournment