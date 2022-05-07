Huntington Flood Recovery Pickups Start Monday

Beginning at 7 am Monday, May 9, City of Huntington Public Works

crews will begin hauling away debris and damaged household items in neighborhoods hit hardest by Friday’s flooding. This area will include, but not be limited to, Enslow Park and areas between Fourpole Creek and 10th Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 5th Street West. Residents are asked to pile flood debris at the curb where their household garbage is normally picked up if possible. If that location is not possible, please pile it as close to the street or alley as possible so crews can haul it away. If there are areas outside of the geographic boundaries listed above that were struck by flooding and have debris that will need to be picked up, please notify us . This flood-cleanup effort will not affect household garbage pickup. However, this will cause a delay in scheduled special pickups. We thank you for your patience at this time. Public Works crews will work as diligently as possible to haul away flood debris and return to a normal schedule for special pickups.