Marshall University announces plans for Community Cares Week; invites alumni and supporters to campus

In response to this generous offer to assist, Marshall University is excited to announce Community Cares Week: Giving Back to the Herd, slated for June 20-24 on Marshall’s Huntington campus. All members of the #MarshallUFamily, including alumni, community members, students, faculty and staff, are invited to volunteer their time and effort to roll up their sleeves and help make the campus shine this summer season.

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith says this is an excellent opportunity for alumni chapters in nearby cities and states to “pay it forward’, making an impact for current and future students and staff. “Marshall feels like home to so many people,” said Smith. “I’m excited to welcome volunteers to return home to our beautiful campus, work side by side and leave the place better than we found it.”



Several alumni chapters in other cities and some businesses have already reached out about coming to Huntington to volunteer. “This is our university. This is our house,” said Smith. “There is no greater feeling than to give back to the institution and the people who invested in us along the way. ‘We’ is the most important word in ‘We Are Marshall’, and we’re asking everyone to participate in making our campus shine this summer.”



The campus community has identified more than 45 different projects that have long been on its ‘to-do’ list, and seeks to check those items off the list this summer. Various time slots are available each day, with the ability to mark a preference for jobs like landscaping, groundskeeping, painting, pressure washing, storage clean-up or housekeeping.

Volunteers who sign up will receive a T-shirt, with lunch being provided each afternoon. Other festive activities will also occur throughout the week, so be sure to join Herd Nation as we take care of the house!

For more information or to fill out a volunteer form, visit www.marshall.edu/operations/community-cares-week.