Marquee WV Showtimes Beginning May 13

 Friday, May 13, 2022 - 02:58 Updated 9 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Two films open widely at Marquee Cinemas (and others). "Firestarter" and "Family Camp" are new this week. The Flashback is Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince. 

Thursday's advance show will be Downtown Abbey A New Era.

For Memorial Day weekend "Top Gun": Maverick."

 

BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM

Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Wed: 7:00 PM

Family Camp (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 9:30 PM

Firestarter (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 6:30 PM

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM

Memory (R) Reserved
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 7:00, 9:45
Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30

The Northman (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Father Stu (R) Reserved
Fri: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Sat: 12:15, 3:15
Sun: 12:15 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Wed: 12:15 PM
Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:10
Sat: 12:25, 9:10
Sun: 6:25, 9:10
Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:10
Wed & Thu: 12:25 PM

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00

 

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM

Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () No Passes Allowed
Wed: 7:00 PM

Firestarter (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 9:00 PM

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM

The Bad Guys (PG) 
Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:30, 9:00

The Northman (R) 
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) 
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Father Stu (R) 
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) 
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

The Lost City (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Dog (PG-13) 
Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Sun: 12:30 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Wed: 12:30 PM
Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Uncharted (PG-13) 
Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) 
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00

 

SUMMERSVILLE,WV

Marquee Showcase

Firestarter (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sat: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sun: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:20

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00

The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:45, 7:15

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 4:15, 6:50

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Pullman Square 16

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM

Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Wed: 7:00 PM

Family Camp (PG) Action; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 9:00 PM

Firestarter (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 7:00 PM

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:50 PM

Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45
Sun: 1:00 PM
Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed: 1:00 PM
Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30

The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Tue: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
Wed: 12:15, 3:25, 9:35
Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Drug Use; Language; Sexual References; Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Father Stu (R) Language
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images
Fri & Sat: 3:30, 9:30
Wed: 6:30, 9:00

Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Language; Sexual Material; Some Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50

The Lost City (PG-13) 
Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:40, 6:40
Sun - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) Language; Scary Images; Some Sensuality; Some Violence
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00

 

CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Southridge

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM

Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Wed: 7:00 PM

Family Camp (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 9:35 PM

Firestarter (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:50, 3:50, 5:50, 6:50, 8:45, 9:45

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 6:40 PM

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 1:20, 4:20, 6:20, 7:30, 9:15

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:50 PM

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM

Memory (R) Reserved
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 1:00, 4:00
Sun - Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed & Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 9:55

The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30

The Northman (R) Reserved
Fri: 1:30 PM
Sun: 1:30, 5:10, 8:15
Mon: 1:30 PM
Tue - Thu: 1:30, 5:10, 8:15

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 12:10, 6:10
Sun: 12:10 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:10, 6:10
Wed: 12:10 PM
Thu: 12:10, 6:10

Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 3:10, 9:25
Mon & Tue: 3:10, 9:25
Thu: 3:10, 9:25

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00

 

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Marquee Wytheville 8

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM

Firestarter (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM

The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30

The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:15, 6:25, 9:30

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 9:50

The Lost City (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

 