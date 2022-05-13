Marquee WV Showtimes Beginning May 13

Two films open widely at Marquee Cinemas (and others). "Firestarter" and "Family Camp" are new this week. The Flashback is Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.

Thursday's advance show will be Downtown Abbey A New Era.

For Memorial Day weekend "Top Gun": Maverick."

BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Wed: 7:00 PM



Family Camp (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10



Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 9:30 PM



Firestarter (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 6:30 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM



Memory (R) Reserved

Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 7:00, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30



The Northman (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Father Stu (R) Reserved

Fri: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15

Sun: 12:15 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Wed: 12:15 PM

Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:10

Sat: 12:25, 9:10

Sun: 6:25, 9:10

Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:10

Wed & Thu: 12:25 PM



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () No Passes Allowed

Wed: 7:00 PM



Firestarter (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 9:00 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM



The Bad Guys (PG)

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:30, 9:00



The Northman (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35



The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R)

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Father Stu (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



The Lost City (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



Dog (PG-13)

Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Sun: 12:30 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Wed: 12:30 PM

Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



Uncharted (PG-13)

Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00

SUMMERSVILLE,WV

Marquee Showcase

Firestarter (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Sat: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Sun: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:20



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:45, 7:15



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 6:50

HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Pullman Square 16

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Wed: 7:00 PM



Family Camp (PG) Action; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10



Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 9:00 PM



Firestarter (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 7:00 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:50 PM



Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence

Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00 PM

Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Wed: 1:00 PM

Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30



The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Tue: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35

Wed: 12:15, 3:25, 9:35

Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35



The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Drug Use; Language; Sexual References; Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Father Stu (R) Language

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 9:30

Wed: 6:30, 9:00



Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Language; Sexual Material; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50



The Lost City (PG-13)

Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 6:40

Sun - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) Language; Scary Images; Some Sensuality; Some Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Southridge

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Wed: 7:00 PM



Family Camp (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10



Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 9:35 PM



Firestarter (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:50, 3:50, 5:50, 6:50, 8:45, 9:45



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 6:40 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 1:20, 4:20, 6:20, 7:30, 9:15



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50 PM



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM



Memory (R) Reserved

Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00

Sun - Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Wed & Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 9:55



The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30



The Northman (R) Reserved

Fri: 1:30 PM

Sun: 1:30, 5:10, 8:15

Mon: 1:30 PM

Tue - Thu: 1:30, 5:10, 8:15



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 6:10

Sun: 12:10 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 6:10

Wed: 12:10 PM

Thu: 12:10, 6:10



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:10, 9:25

Mon & Tue: 3:10, 9:25

Thu: 3:10, 9:25



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Marquee Wytheville 8

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Firestarter (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM



The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30



The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:15, 6:25, 9:30



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 9:50



The Lost City (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50