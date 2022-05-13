Most read
- Huntington's Hammer Hits Seasonal Offensive, Defensive Highs
- Students participate world’s largest international cyber defense exercise, Locked Shields
- Marshall University announces plans for Community Cares Week; invites alumni and supporters to campus
- Marquee WV Showtimes Beginning May 13
- New This Week Marquee Pullman: Firestarter, Family Camp
- May 12 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Chemistry professor awarded nearly $400,000 for research
- May 9 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
Marquee WV Showtimes Beginning May 13
Thursday's advance show will be Downtown Abbey A New Era.
For Memorial Day weekend "Top Gun": Maverick."
BECKLEY, WV
Marquee Galleria
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM
Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Wed: 7:00 PM
Family Camp (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10
Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 9:30 PM
Firestarter (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 6:30 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM
Memory (R) Reserved
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 7:00, 9:45
Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
The Northman (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Father Stu (R) Reserved
Fri: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Sat: 12:15, 3:15
Sun: 12:15 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Wed: 12:15 PM
Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:10
Sat: 12:25, 9:10
Sun: 6:25, 9:10
Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:10
Wed & Thu: 12:25 PM
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00
TRIADELPHIA, WV
Marquee Highlands
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM
Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () No Passes Allowed
Wed: 7:00 PM
Firestarter (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 9:00 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM
The Bad Guys (PG)
Fri - Tue: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
Wed & Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:30, 9:00
The Northman (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R)
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Father Stu (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG)
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
The Lost City (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Dog (PG-13)
Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Sun: 12:30 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Wed: 12:30 PM
Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Uncharted (PG-13)
Fri - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Wed & Thu: 12:50, 3:50
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG)
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00
SUMMERSVILLE,WV
Marquee Showcase
Firestarter (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sat: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sun: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:20
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00
The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:45, 7:15
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 4:15, 6:50
HUNTINGTON, WV
Marquee Pullman Square 16
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM
Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Wed: 7:00 PM
Family Camp (PG) Action; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10
Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 9:00 PM
Firestarter (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 7:00 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:50 PM
Memory (R) Bloody Images; Language; Violence
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45
Sun: 1:00 PM
Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed: 1:00 PM
Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Tue: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
Wed: 12:15, 3:25, 9:35
Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:35
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R) Drug Use; Language; Sexual References; Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Father Stu (R) Language
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images
Fri & Sat: 3:30, 9:30
Wed: 6:30, 9:00
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R) Language; Sexual Material; Some Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50
The Lost City (PG-13)
Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:40, 6:40
Sun - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25
Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) Language; Scary Images; Some Sensuality; Some Violence
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
CHARLESTON, WV
Marquee Southridge
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM
Downton Abbey: A New Era Early Access () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Wed: 7:00 PM
Family Camp (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10
Firestarter (R) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 9:35 PM
Firestarter (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:50, 3:50, 5:50, 6:50, 8:45, 9:45
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) OC-Open Caption; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat: 6:40 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 1:20, 4:20, 6:20, 7:30, 9:15
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:50 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM
Memory (R) Reserved
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 1:00, 4:00
Sun - Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Wed & Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 9:55
The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
The Northman (R) Reserved
Fri: 1:30 PM
Sun: 1:30, 5:10, 8:15
Mon: 1:30 PM
Tue - Thu: 1:30, 5:10, 8:15
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 12:10, 6:10
Sun: 12:10 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:10, 6:10
Wed: 12:10 PM
Thu: 12:10, 6:10
Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 3:10, 9:25
Mon & Tue: 3:10, 9:25
Thu: 3:10, 9:25
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Marquee Wytheville 8
Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM
Firestarter (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3D (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:20 PM
The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:30
The Northman (R) Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:15, 6:25, 9:30
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Fantasy Action/Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence
Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 9:50
The Lost City (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50