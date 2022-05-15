Most read
OPINION: Ryan McMaken - Baby Formula: Thank Protectionists and the FDA for the Shortage
With the shortage has come the usual half-baked bromides about "evil corporations" and how baby formula companies are supposedly not regulated enough. Throw in a few references to "late-stage capitalism" and you'll get a good taste of the usual "blame capitalism" narrative that accompanies every bout of shortages or rising prices.
Read more at Mises Wire.
An economist for the Colorado Division of Housing from 2009 to 2014, Ryan McMaken is a senior editor at the Ludwig von Mises Institute, and author of Commie Cowboys: The Bourgeoisie and the Nation-State in the Western Genre.