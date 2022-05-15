Marshall Health to offer free sports physicals June 2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health is offering free sports physicals by appointment to middle and high school students from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute (MSMI), located at 2211 Third Avenue, Huntington.

All students must bring their West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission or Ohio High School Athletic Association physical form filled out and signed by a parent or legal guardian. To schedule an appointment, visit www.bit.ly/3MQNRcL.

Sports and camp physicals are also available at a discounted rate of $25 by appointment at MSMI, along with select Marshall Family Medicine and Marshall Pediatrics locations. Walk-ins are welcome at the family medicine office located in the Marshall University Medical Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and MSMI, Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Please bring all documentation to the appointments, including camp forms and proof of insurance. If the student does not see a Marshall Health provider for his or her primary care, please also bring immunization records for the student.

For more information, contact the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute by phone at 304-691-1880, Marshall Family Medicine at 304-691-1100 or Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-1300.