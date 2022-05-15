Most read
- Marquee WV May 13 - 19 Showtimes
- Some Potter Fans Came at 7 a.m.
- WEST VIRGINIA REEL LIFE GALLERY
- May 16 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda
- OPINION: Ryan McMaken - Baby Formula: Thank Protectionists and the FDA for the Shortage
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women's Basketball
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- OPINION: John W. Whitehead - Jackboots Policing: No-Knock Raids Rip a Hole in the Fourth Amendment
Marshall Health to offer free sports physicals June 2
All students must bring their West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission or Ohio High School Athletic Association physical form filled out and signed by a parent or legal guardian. To schedule an appointment, visit www.bit.ly/3MQNRcL.
Sports and camp physicals are also available at a discounted rate of $25 by appointment at MSMI, along with select Marshall Family Medicine and Marshall Pediatrics locations. Walk-ins are welcome at the family medicine office located in the Marshall University Medical Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and MSMI, Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Please bring all documentation to the appointments, including camp forms and proof of insurance. If the student does not see a Marshall Health provider for his or her primary care, please also bring immunization records for the student.
For more information, contact the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute by phone at 304-691-1880, Marshall Family Medicine at 304-691-1100 or Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-1300.