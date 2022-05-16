WV Vietnam Veterans Traveling Wall will be at the Quality Inn Gallipolis May 21

Most read
Sponsored by the WV State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America and coordinated by the Marine Corps League, MGM Detachment 1180 in Point Pleasant. This mobile wall exhibits twelve panels depicting seven hundred thirty-two (732) West Virginians who were killed, held as POWs and those listed as MIA in the Vietnam War. This list of brave West Virginians is a list of true heroes that gave their lives in Vietnam for their country and this proud state.
Honor Vietnam Veterans this weekend and please show your respect by keeping as quiet as possible.