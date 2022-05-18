Marquee Pullman Adds "Men," "Downton Abbey" and "2000 Mules"

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 - 03:05 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marquee Pullman Adds "Men," "Downton Abbey" and "2000 Mules"

This weekend Marquee Pullman Square will add Downton Abbey, 2000 Mules and Men.  These precede the long awaited "Top Gun Maverick," which will soar into cinemas next weekend. 

 

The Mummy (1999) is the week's Flashback on Sunday and Wednesday. 

 

MEN

 In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.

 

DOWNTON ABBY

 The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess' newly inherited villa. 

2000 MULES

 "2000 Mules," a documentary film created by Dinesh D'Souza, exposes widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome. Drawing on research provided by the election integrity group True the Vote, "2000 Mules" offers two types of evidence: geotracking and video.

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARRE 16

Huntington, WV

 

Poster of 2000 MulesTRAILER ▶

2000 MULES

Documentary
1 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Dinesh D'Souza

DIRECTOR
Dinesh D'Souza

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMature Audiences Only; Some Thematic Material12:05PM2:25PM4:45PM7:05PM9:25PM

A New EraTRAILER ▶

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERAPG

Drama
2 hr. 04 min.

CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig

DIRECTOR
Dominic West, Simon Curtis

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM

Poster of MenTRAILER ▶

MENR

Drama/Horror
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu

DIRECTOR
Alex Garland

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Graphic Nudity; Grisly Images; Language; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM

Poster of Family CampTRAILER ▶

FAMILY CAMPPG

Comedy/Family
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Tommy Woodard, Eddie James, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Gigi Orsillo, Cece Kelly, Jacob M. Wade, Elias Kemuel, Robert Amaya, Heather Land

DIRECTOR
Brian Cates

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Thematic Material12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:10PM

Poster of FirestarterTRAILER ▶

FIRESTARTERR

SciFi/Fantasy/Horror/Drama
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael Greyeye, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, Gloria Reuben

DIRECTOR
Keith Thomas

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DViolence12:15PM2:35PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM

Poster of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessTRAILER ▶

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESSPG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 06 min.

CAST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez

DIRECTOR
Sam Raimi

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:15PM9:45PM


Poster of The Bad GuysTRAILER ▶

THE BAD GUYSPG

Animation
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson

DIRECTOR
Pierre Perifel

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Rude Humor12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:30PM

Poster of The NorthmanTRAILER ▶

THE NORTHMANR

Action/Adventure, Drama
2 hr. 16 min.

CAST
Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gustav Lindh, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Willem Dafoe

DIRECTOR
Robert Eggers

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DNudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence12:15PM3:25PM6:30PM9:35PM

Poster of The Unbearable Weight of Massive TalentTRAILER ▶

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENTR

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish

DIRECTOR
Tom Gormican

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Sexual References; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM

The Secrets of DumbledoreTRAILER ▶

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDOREPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 22 min.

CAST
Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterson, Mads Mikkelsen

DIRECTOR
David Yates

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFantasy Action/Violence12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM

Poster of Father StuTRAILER ▶

FATHER STU  R

Drama
2 hr. 04 min.

CAST
Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, Teresa Ruiz

DIRECTOR
Rosalind Ross

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage1:00PM3:50PM6:50PM9:50PM

Poster of Sonic The Hedgehog 2TRAILER ▶

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2PG

Action/Adventure, Comedy
2 hr. 02 min.

CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey

DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM


Poster of Everything Everywhere All At OnceTRAILER ▶

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCER

Comedy/SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Andy Le

DIRECTOR
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Material; Some Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:50PM


Poster of The Lost CityTRAILER ▶

THE LOST CITYPG-13

Comedy, Action/Adventure, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang

DIRECTOR
Adam Nee, Aaron Nee

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM

Poster of UnchartedTRAILER ▶

UNCHARTEDPG-13

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali

DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:25PM9:25PM