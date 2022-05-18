Most read
Marquee Pullman Adds "Men," "Downton Abbey" and "2000 Mules"
The Mummy (1999) is the week's Flashback on Sunday and Wednesday.
MEN
In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.
DOWNTON ABBY
The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess' newly inherited villa.
2000 MULES
"2000 Mules," a documentary film created by Dinesh D'Souza, exposes widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome. Drawing on research provided by the election integrity group True the Vote, "2000 Mules" offers two types of evidence: geotracking and video.
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARRE 16
Huntington, WV
TRAILER ▶
2000 MULESDocumentary
1 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Dinesh D'Souza
DIRECTOR
Dinesh D'Souza
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMature Audiences Only; Some Thematic Material12:05PM2:25PM4:45PM7:05PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERAPGDrama
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig
DIRECTOR
Dominic West, Simon Curtis
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
MENRDrama/Horror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu
DIRECTOR
Alex Garland
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Graphic Nudity; Grisly Images; Language; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
FAMILY CAMPPGComedy/Family
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Tommy Woodard, Eddie James, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Gigi Orsillo, Cece Kelly, Jacob M. Wade, Elias Kemuel, Robert Amaya, Heather Land
DIRECTOR
Brian Cates
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Thematic Material12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
FIRESTARTERRSciFi/Fantasy/Horror/Drama
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael Greyeye, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, Gloria Reuben
DIRECTOR
Keith Thomas
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DViolence12:15PM2:35PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESSPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 06 min.
CAST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez
DIRECTOR
Sam Raimi
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE BAD GUYSPGAnimation
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson
DIRECTOR
Pierre Perifel
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Rude Humor12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THE NORTHMANRAction/Adventure, Drama
2 hr. 16 min.
CAST
Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gustav Lindh, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Willem Dafoe
DIRECTOR
Robert Eggers
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DNudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence12:15PM3:25PM6:30PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENTRAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish
DIRECTOR
Tom Gormican
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Sexual References; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDOREPG-13SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 22 min.
CAST
Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterson, Mads Mikkelsen
DIRECTOR
David Yates
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFantasy Action/Violence12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
FATHER STU RDrama
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, Teresa Ruiz
DIRECTOR
Rosalind Ross
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage1:00PM3:50PM6:50PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2PGAction/Adventure, Comedy
2 hr. 02 min.
CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey
DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCERComedy/SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Andy Le
DIRECTOR
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Material; Some Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LOST CITYPG-13Comedy, Action/Adventure, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang
DIRECTOR
Adam Nee, Aaron Nee
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
UNCHARTEDPG-13Action/Adventure
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali
DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:25PM9:25PM