Marquee Pullman Adds "Men," "Downton Abbey" and "2000 Mules"

This weekend Marquee Pullman Square will add Downton Abbey, 2000 Mules and Men. These precede the long awaited "Top Gun Maverick," which will soar into cinemas next weekend.

The Mummy (1999) is the week's Flashback on Sunday and Wednesday.

MEN

In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.

DOWNTON ABBY

The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess' newly inherited villa.

2000 MULES

"2000 Mules," a documentary film created by Dinesh D'Souza, exposes widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome. Drawing on research provided by the election integrity group True the Vote, "2000 Mules" offers two types of evidence: geotracking and video.

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARRE 16

Huntington, WV

2000 MULES

CAST

DIRECTOR









DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









MEN R

CAST

DIRECTOR









FAMILY CAMP PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









FIRESTARTER R

CAST

DIRECTOR









DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE BAD GUYS PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE NORTHMAN R

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT R

CAST

DIRECTOR









FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









FATHER STU R

CAST

DIRECTOR









SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE LOST CITY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









UNCHARTED PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Documentary1 hr. 28 min.Dinesh D'SouzaDinesh D'SouzaDrama2 hr. 04 min.Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David HaigDominic West, Simon CurtisDrama/Horror1 hr. 40 min.Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa EssieduAlex GarlandComedy/Family1 hr. 51 min.Tommy Woodard, Eddie James, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Gigi Orsillo, Cece Kelly, Jacob M. Wade, Elias Kemuel, Robert Amaya, Heather LandBrian CatesSciFi/Fantasy/Horror/Drama1 hr. 34 min.Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael Greyeye, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, Gloria ReubenKeith ThomasAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 06 min.Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl GomezSam RaimiAnimation1 hr. 40 min.Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Marc Maron, Craig RobinsonPierre PerifelAction/Adventure, Drama2 hr. 16 min.Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gustav Lindh, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Willem DafoeRobert EggersAction/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 46 min.Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany HaddishTom GormicanSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure2 hr. 22 min.Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterson, Mads MikkelsenDavid YatesDrama2 hr. 04 min.Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, Teresa RuizRosalind RossAction/Adventure, Comedy2 hr. 02 min.James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Jim CarreyJeff FowlerComedy/SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure2 hr. 20 min.Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Andy LeDan Kwan, Daniel ScheinertComedy, Action/Adventure, Romance1 hr. 52 min.Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen YangAdam Nee, Aaron NeeAction/Adventure1 hr. 56 min.Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia AliRuben Fleischer