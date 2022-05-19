Marshall University Thrift Store to open for flood relief; volunteers needed now

On Monday, May 23, the Marshall Thrift Store will open its doors from 5 to 8 p.m. to anyone affected by flooding in the area on May 6. Everything will be free.

Marshall University’s Sustainability Manager, Amy Parsons-White, says the effort is all about helping the #MarshallUFamily, which includes the surrounding community.

“Though our store is typically open only to students, we are a part of the greater Huntington family, as well,” said Parsons-White. “So many have gone through such a catastrophic event, it is only right that we reach out to those who have suffered loss.”

Parsons-White says while the decision to open the store was simple, finding volunteers to help prepare for the event is not. After the most recent Green Move Out on campus, the store received 60 bins of donated items that need to be sorted. Students who often help with that task are not currently on campus, since the spring semester ended a few weeks ago.

“As you can imagine, this is quite a large undertaking,” said Parsons-White. “I believe that calling on the community to volunteer will give the public a view of the university and our programs they would not typically see. This volunteer opportunity will give the public direct access to the thrift store and allow them to experience how it operates.”

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to prep the store, which is located at 331 Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. Lunch will be provided. Another set of volunteers is needed from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. to help with the flood relief event. To sign up to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/MUThriftVolunteer.

“Volunteering at the thrift store, especially in times of need, brings about such a strong feeling of community,” said Parsons-White. “The Marshall University and Huntington communities are family and helping out at events like these can only bring us closer.”

The thrift store officially opened in September 2021 and helps alleviate student needs by providing access to items at a reduced cost throughout the semester. Green Move Out events, which are donation drives sponsored by Housing and Residence Life at the end of each semester, help reduce the waste haul at move-out by as much as 50 percent.