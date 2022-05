May 23 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.

2. Roll Call.

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting.

4. Reports of the Mayor.

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-09 – AN ORDINANCE AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1315, 1320 AND 1341 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson





6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-10 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ABANDONING A PORTION OF SEVENTEENTH STREET WEST, BEING 0.150 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, KYLE DISTRICT, WEST VIRGINIA

Sponsored by: Councilman Dale Anderson





7. Resolution re: #2022-R-40 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RUMPKE OF OHIO, INC. TO PROVIDE CURBSIDE RECYCLING SERVICES TO RESIDENTS OF CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey





8. Resolution re: #2022-R-41 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A FY2018 HOMELAND SECURITY GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $22,297.84 ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Todd Sweeney





9. Resolution re: #2022-R-42 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON SPRING STREET PAVING PROGRAM

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen





10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment