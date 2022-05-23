Most read
Marshall to host concert by Brass Band of the Tri-State tomorrow
Monday, May 23, 2022 - 23:50 Updated 7 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Also to be performed are some popular favorites from the Beatles and George Gershwin's Porgy and Bess. The concert is free and open to all, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.