Marshall to host concert by Brass Band of the Tri-State tomorrow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will host a spring concert by the Brass Band of the Tri-State at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in Smith Recital Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The concert will feature a brief, musical tour to England and Norway, as well as the Prayer for Ukraine.

Also to be performed are some popular favorites from the Beatles and George Gershwin's Porgy and Bess. The concert is free and open to all, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.