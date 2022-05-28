Marshall/MCTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Program Holding Open House June 4

HUNTINGTON - An open house for potential aviation maintenance students and their families will take place Saturday, June 4, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.

The open house will feature representatives from Marshall and Mountwest. Provost Dr. Avi Mukherjee from Marshall, Provost Michael McComas from Mountwest, and AMT Director Jim Smith will make opening remarks. Admissions and financial aid staff will be available, as well as a representative from Marshall’s Bill Noe Flight School.

This event will provide information on the joint Aviation Maintenance Technology program at Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College, which is planned to start in August 2022 pending FAA certification. Hangar tours and information on Marshall’s aviation programs will be provided, and several aircraft from the aviation maintenance program and Marshall’s Bill Noe Flight School will be on display.

A light lunch is included, and potential students will be able to enter a drawing to win a ride in a Marshall airplane. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Julian Thigpen by e-mail at thigpen1@marshall.edu.

Marshall and Mountwest will offer a joint Associate of Applied Science degree program, which is a full-time, 18-month degree program that prepares students to earn the FAA Airframe and Powerplant certifications. These lifetime certifications are valid nationwide and provide immediate job opportunities.

Students in the program will be enrolled at both Marshall and Mountwest and will earn a degree signed by both institutions.