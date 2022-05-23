Huntington Council Approves New Curbside Recycling Program

Mayor Steve Williams, Public Works Director Jim Insco, the solid waste division and council have collaborated on the new arrangement with Rumpke, the nation's third largest waste management company. The new program will phase out the current recycling "depot" operated by the Solid Waste Authority on Virginia Ave.

In detailed remarks during and after the meeting, Insco offered numerous details about the new initiative. The key factor is that 910 homes will need to enroll to achieve the envisioned rates.

If at least 910 households participate, the city and Rumpke will charge $10 a month, billed twice a year for $60. The new 95-gallon recycling "wheelie bins" will be $10 initially (and $20 for a replacement) and pick-up is expected to be bi-weekly. The new program will be "single stream" -- which means clean glass, cans, jars, cardboard, paper and plastic will not need to be separated, but can be mixed in the single curbside collection bin.

Councilman Pat Jones reported favorably on the resolution out of the Solid Waste Committee, and there was a general sense of enthusiasm and relief as the motion was made by Bob Bailey and seconded by Mike Shockley before the unanimous vote. While detailed templates and rubrics listing the exact specifics are not yet available, Mr. Insco said that the sign-up phase would begin soon, and the initial collections are planned for October 1.

Monty Fowler spoke in support of the program. He lauded the city for the recycling plan.

"Damn, it's about time," he said, indicating that he participates in the current system, where he loads his recycling into his vehicle to take it to the fee-based, gated recycling depot on Virginia Avenue.

"You are to be congratulated, no other city in West Virginia has been able to establish a curbside recycling program."

Insco also showed considerable enthusiasm, stating that he and Mayor Williams had pushed for a curbside recycling plan since at least 2010. He said the $10 monthly would be reduced by half when households inform the solid waste division of their recycling plan to receive a $5 monthly rebate on their standard trash collection bill, which should take most participating households to a final bill of $60 a year for recycling.

Although Huntington attempted curbside recycling twice in the 1990's the "city-managed" operations failed to sustain themselves, but the new city partnership with Rumpke is to succeed. All recycled materials will remain in the United States for re-use, and none will be shipped overseas, Insco said.

The fact that 910 households are needed to start the program was clarified by two facts. Huntington has over 17,000 standard trash collection accounts, and about 1,700 people participate in the Virginia Ave. solid waste recycling depot currently. With only a 5.5 percent sign-up rate, and so many using the Virginia Ave. recycling depot, Insco and city officials were confident that the projected fee structure arrangement with Rumpke would be satisfied.

In addition to the new recycling program, four other resolutions passed council.

∙ A 2022 Spring Paving schedule was approved by council for four miles of city re-paving, costing $798,000, which will bringing 2022 annual city re-paving up to about one and a half million dollars.

∙ Fire Chief Greg Fuller spoke in favor of the city accepting a $22,298 grant from the US Dept. of Homeland Security for communication and firefighting equipment.

∙ Planning and Zoning Director Breanna Shell reported on two additional resolutions which passed unanimously. Small but significant language changes in the city planning and zoning code concerning auto repairs, animal boarding and signage regulations were approved to add clarity to the code and to bring the city into better compliance with contemporary constitutional standards for "content neutral" municipal signage rules.

∙ Finally, council approved a 20-foot undeveloped stretch of city easement on 17th St. West near the floodwall to be conveyed to a private business, after routine utility and safety reviews, for the assessed value of $15,000.