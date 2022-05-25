BrewGrass Festival Saturday at Heritage Station

The BrewGrass Festival 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 28th from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Station.

BrewGrass 2022 features bands from the Tri-state area including Cutler Station, Long Story, Jason Mays Band and Drift Mouth. The event will have longer hours, wine tent, along with craft beer and cider, local food and merchandise vendors.

Tickets are available for purchase on EVENTBRITE.COM or can be purchased at Taps at Heritage, located at 210 11th St., Suite 9. Attendees must be 21 years old to enjoy the libations.

Hosted by Taps at Heritage, and presented by Moses Auto Mall, the annual event raises money for the local Veterans Home and the Huntington community.