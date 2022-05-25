Most read
Marquee Pullman 16 Soars with Tom Cruise's "Top Gun Maverick"
Some megaplexes will be offering "Maverick" on multiple screens (up to 15!) in some venues.
The "Bob's Big Burger Movie" will be debuting at many cinemas too.
This weeks Flashback is "Harry Potter and the Deadly Hallows, Part One."
*Final details for Pullman will be added as soon as they are available.
BOB'S BIG BURGER MOVIE
"The Bob's Burgers Movie" is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series.
TOP GUN MAVERICK
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
Huntington
TOP GUN: MAVERICK PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 11 min.
CAST
Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer
DIRECTOR
Joseph Kosinski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:15PM9:45PM