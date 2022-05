WV Marquee Cinemas Showtimes for Cruise's "Maverick"

Marquee Cinemas throughout WV will be soaring with Tom Cruise who's back in the sky with "Top Gun Maverick." It ill play on multiple screens at megaplexes along with The Bob's Burgers Movie.

BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria

The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:45, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Sat: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:50, 2:50, 3:05, 3:20, 3:50, 4:50, 5:50, 6:05, 6:20, 6:50, 7:45, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:45, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



2000 Mules () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:25, 4:45, 7:05, 9:25



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Men (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00, 9:50

Sat: 7:00, 9:50

Sun: 1:00, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50



Family Camp (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10



Firestarter (R) Reserved

Fri: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Sat: 12:15, 9:40

Sun: 12:15 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Wed: 12:15 PM

Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35



The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands

The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:45, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Sat: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:50, 2:50, 3:05, 3:20, 3:50, 4:50, 5:50, 6:05, 6:20, 6:50, 7:45, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:45, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Men (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Family Camp (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



The Bad Guys (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13)

Fri: 12:00, 3:10, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 9:30

Sun: 12:00 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Wed: 12:00 PM

Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Father Stu (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



The Lost City (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (PG-13)

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Marquee Showcase

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45

Mon: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50

Tue - Thu: 3:50, 4:30, 6:50, 7:30



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Mon: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue - Thu: 4:20, 7:20



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25

Mon: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue - Thu: 4:15, 7:15

CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Southridge

The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 11:50 AM, 1:50, 2:50, 4:50, 5:50, 7:45, 8:45

Sat: 11:50 AM, 1:50, 2:50, 3:05, 4:50, 5:50, 6:05, 7:45, 8:45

Sun - Thu: 11:50 AM, 1:50, 2:50, 4:50, 5:50, 7:45, 8:45



2000 Mules () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:05, 2:25, 4:45, 7:05, 9:25

Sat: 12:05, 9:25

Sun: 12:05 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:05, 2:25, 4:45, 7:05, 9:25

Wed: 12:05 PM

Thu: 12:05, 2:25, 4:45, 7:05, 9:25



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Men (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 9:20 PM



Family Camp (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10



Firestarter (R) Reserved

Fri: 12:15, 2:35

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Mon: 12:15, 2:35

Tue: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Wed: 12:15, 2:35

Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



The Bad Guys (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:15



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Marquee Wythegille 8

The Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40



Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Sequeneces of Intense Action; Strong Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:15, 9:45



Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25



The Bad Guys (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:10



The Lost City (PG-13)

Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:00

Sat: 11:50 AM, 6:10, 9:00

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:00

Huntington

Pullman Suarer

See separate story:

http://www.huntingtonnews.net/178503