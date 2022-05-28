Huntington Children's Museum to launch inaugural KidsFest June 4-12

Local families looking for a way to help their kids kick off summer: the inaugral Huntington Children’s Museum KidsFest.

Taking place June 4 through 12 at various locations throughout the city, KidsFest offers little ones the chance to go on a treasure hunt, watch a comedy show, try a yoga class, dance with robots, compete in a cardboard boat race, build a fort, take their teddy bears for a check-up or even meet a princess!

KidsFest is a multi-day, community wide festival. Over 20 businesses, ten local organizations, and dozens of community members will come together with a slate of family-friendly events in a more-than-week-long celebration of children.

Proceeds raised during KidsFest will benefit Huntington Children's Museum, which just unveiled its newly-purchased home at 1700 Washington Ave. (the former West End Shoney’s location).

To find the Kidsfest schedule of events, head to hcmkids.org/kidsfest