Huntington's Kitchen announces June class schedule

All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Registration is required by calling 304.522.0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.

Thursday, June 2

Junior Chef Camp 1

In this one-day camp, your Junior Chefs will make lunch for themselves, as well as dinner to take home to a family of four. We’ll make cheeseburger roll-ups for lunch, and honey mustard chicken with bacon green beans, roasted potatoes and a fruit crisp for dinner. This camp is limited to eight participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $80 per child.

Monday, June 6

Cookout Side Dishes

Everyone is getting together for cookouts and other outside celebrations, but what are you going to bring? In this class, we will make a variety of side dishes you could take with you: game-changing pasta salad, panzanella (bread salad), caprese salad, blueberry orzo salad, Hawaiian pineapple coleslaw, six different chicken salads and Asian noodle salad with sesame ginger dressing. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $20 per person.

Tuesday, June 7

Dining with a Doc

Karim Boukhemis, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle surgery with Scott Orthopedic Center, will be the guest doctor with an open discussion about total ankle replacement. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration is required.

Thursday, June 9

Junior Chef Camp 2

In this one-day camp, your Junior Chefs will make lunch for themselves, as well as dinner to take home to a family of four. We’ll make mini corndog muffins for lunch, and we’ll take a trip to Hawaii and make loco moco (hamburger steaks with gravy, steamed rice and fried egg), Hawaiian macaroni salad and pineapple coleslaw. This camp is limited to eight participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $80 per child.

Wednesday, June 15

Junior Chef Camp 3

In this one-day camp, your Junior Chefs will make lunch for themselves, as well as dinner to take home to a family of four. We’ll make Philly cheesesteak bread for lunch, and pesto puff pastry chicken with eggplant fries, lasagna roll-ups and zucchini noodle salad for dinner. This camp is limited to eight participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $80 per child.

Friday, June 17

Senior Focus Friday

Open to anyone age 50 or older. Enjoy a healthy meal and information about how supplements can help with diet and nutrition from Adam Younes, PharmD, St. Mary’s Pharmacy. This event will be offered noon to 1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration is required.

Friday, June 17

Date Night

Are you looking for something different for your date night? In this class, we’ll learn how to make pan-seared steaks with roasted garlic compound butter, hasselback potatoes and shaved Brussels sprout salad. This class is limited to eight couples and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $75 per couple.

Monday, June 20

Junior Chef Camp 4

In this one-day camp, your Junior Chefs will make lunch for themselves, as well as dinner to take home to a family of four. We’ll make chicken salad wraps for lunch and, since it’s West Virginia’s birthday, participants will make pepperoni rolls with potato salad, cauliflower mac and yogurt bark for dessert. This camp is limited to eight participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $80 per child.

Tuesday, June 21

A Little Something Sweet

Do you wish you could have restaurant-quality desserts at home? In this class, we’ll make crème brûlée restaurant-style, complete with a blow torch. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Thursday, June 23

Junior Chef Camp 5

In this one-day camp, your Junior Chefs will make lunch for themselves, as well as dinner to take home to a family of four. We’ll start with quesadillas for lunch, then flip the script to breakfast for dinner with French toast roll-ups, hash brown casserole and breakfast mac and cheese. This camp is limited to eight participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $80 per child.

Monday, June 27

Shrimp Boil

Boil dishes are popular right now, and in this class, we’ll learn how to season the water and the best time to add ingredients. We’ll add potatoes, smoked sausage, corn, and Brussels sprout as you adjust your spice level. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Wednesday, June 29

Junior Chef Camp 6

In this one-day camp, your Junior Chefs will make lunch for themselves, as well as dinner to take home to a family of four. We’ll make ranch turkey club wraps for lunch, and lettuce wrap chicken with Asian cucumber salad, ramen noodle salad and teriyaki green beans for dinner. This camp is limited to eight participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $80 per child.

Huntington’s Kitchen is a community food center where people come to learn, cook and experience everything well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.