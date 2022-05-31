Aviation Maintenance Technology program to hold open house Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. - The Aviation Maintenance Technology program offered by Mountwest Community & Technical College and Marshall University will hold an open house for prospective students, their family and friends, and the general public Saturday, May 31.

Jim Smith, the director of the program, will be available for media interviews prior to Saturday. He can be reached by e-mail at jsmith@marshall.edu.

Hangar tours and information on Marshall’s aviation programs will be provided. Several aircraft from the aviation maintenance program and Marshall’s Bill Noe Flight School will be on display. A light lunch is included, and potential students will be able to enter a drawing to win a ride in a Marshall airplane.

The AMT program is planned to start in August 2022 pending FAA certification. It is not approved for VA benefits at this time.