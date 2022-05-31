Most read
Aviation Maintenance Technology program to hold open house Saturday
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 - 13:00 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Jim Smith, the director of the program, will be available for media interviews prior to Saturday. He can be reached by e-mail at jsmith@marshall.edu.
Hangar tours and information on Marshall’s aviation programs will be provided. Several aircraft from the aviation maintenance program and Marshall’s Bill Noe Flight School will be on display. A light lunch is included, and potential students will be able to enter a drawing to win a ride in a Marshall airplane.
The AMT program is planned to start in August 2022 pending FAA certification. It is not approved for VA benefits at this time.