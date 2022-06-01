Six Jenkins Fenstermaker Lawyers Recognized

Huntington, W.VA., Six Jenkins Fenstermaker Lawyers have been recognized for their performance in various areas of specialty by the 2022 SuperLawyers® publication.



Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. This selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.



Jenkins Fenstermaker lawyers recognized in the publication and their area of practice include:



• Stephen Golder – Business/Corporate Law

• Lee Hall – Insurance Coverage

• Robert “Bo” Sweeney – Construction Litigation

• Barry Taylor – Personal Injury – Medical Malpractice Defense



Additionally, two Jenkins Fenstermaker lawyers were recognized as “Rising Stars” by the publication. To be included in this selection, a lawyer must be 40 years of age or less or been practicing law for 10 years or under. Less than two-and-a-half percent of lawyers in any state are selected for this honor. Those lawyers selected and their areas of practice include:



• Jason Bowles – Personal Injury - General Defense

• Anna Price – Estates and Probate



“SuperLawyers is a honorable recognition for any attorney and firm. The selection process is by peer review and to be recognized by our peers for excellence in so many areas is outstanding,”

said Steve Wellman, Managing Member and CEO of Jenkins Fenstermaker.