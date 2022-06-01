Most read
DHHR Extends Application Period for Emergency Energy Assistance Program until June 17
Residents whose primary source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide their disconnection notice or past due utility bill when applying for Emergency LIEAP. Those using other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their heating fuel is at a low level during the application period.
Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home heating by submitting a current receipt with the Emergency LIEAP application. Failure to submit verification of payment may result in a denial of the application.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. The income limit is 60% of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.
To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency that will disrupt the primary heating source if not addressed.