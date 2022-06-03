Marshall New Student Orientation Sessions for 2022-23 School Year Begin June 7

Huntington - Registration for New Student Orientation is now open for all incoming-first time freshman and transfer students at Marshall University.

Orientation sessions take place June 7 to 10, July 12 to 15 and Aug. 3 to 4 on the Huntington campus as well as a virtual session on August 5. The program begins at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.

Marshall’s one-day orientation sessions serve as the formal introduction to the university and provide information essential for incoming students. Students can expect an engaging experience that will include group sessions, meeting with academic advisors, student life and housing information – all focused on preparing new students to become #OneOfTheHerd.

“We are excited to welcome the newest members of the Marshall Family to the Huntington campus this summer for orientation along with their parents and those included in their support system,” said Sabrina Simpson, director of new student orientation, in a University-issued press release.

"Orientation will provide students the opportunity become acquainted with campus, meet other students, and prepare for their fall semester.”

During New Student Orientation, students and families will learn how to navigate through Marshall’s student resources and support services; learn about the first-year experience at Marshall, including academic expectations and student life; learn about graduation requirements; and meet with an academic advisor to register for classes.

Questions may be directed to the Office of New Student Orientation by phone at 304-696-2354 or by e-mail at orientation@marshall.edu.