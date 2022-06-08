Jurassic Weekend Times Marquee Pullman Square

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 05:40 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Jurassic Weekend Times Marquee Pullman Square

Jurassic Park's dinosaurs are again on the loose and it's the weekend's tentpole. It will have to unseat Top Gun Maverick which has brought moviegoers out almost like pre-epidemic. There will be two Thursday previews at Marquee Pullman Square 16.

The weekend Flashback is Part 2 of Harry Potter's Deadly Hallows.

Times for additional films to come. 

Poster of Jurassic World DominionTRAILER ▶

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINIONPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott

DIRECTOR
Colin Trevorrow

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action; Language; Some Violence12:00PM12:30PM1:00PM1:45PM3:15PM3:45PM4:15PM6:30PM7:00PM7:30PM8:15PM9:45PM 3DIntense Action; Language; Some Violence5:00PM

flashback Cinema Sunday & Wednesday
Poster of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2TRAILER ▶

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 2PG-13

SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman

DIRECTOR
David Yates

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Frightening Images; Violence3:30PM6:45PM

 