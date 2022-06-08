Most read
- Spring Valley Scrapes By HHS 33-29 in Last Minute Thriller
- Marshall Slammed Savannah State, 71-57
- Marshall Upsets Southern Miss
- June 9 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
Jurassic Weekend Times Marquee Pullman Square
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 05:40 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The weekend Flashback is Part 2 of Harry Potter's Deadly Hallows.
Times for additional films to come.TRAILER ▶
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINIONPG-13SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott
DIRECTOR
Colin Trevorrow
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action; Language; Some Violence12:00PM12:30PM1:00PM1:45PM3:15PM3:45PM4:15PM6:30PM7:00PM7:30PM8:15PM9:45PM 3DIntense Action; Language; Some Violence5:00PM
flashback Cinema Sunday & Wednesday
TRAILER ▶
HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 2PG-13SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman
DIRECTOR
David Yates
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Frightening Images; Violence3:30PM6:45PM