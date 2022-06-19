OPINION: Andrew Napolitano - In America's Culture of Death, There is Neither Peace Nor Freedom

Most read
At home, America is at war with itself. The government permits the slaughter of babies in the womb and fails to prevent the slaughter of babies in a government classroom.
And America is at war abroad. The federal government has just sent cash and military hardware worth $56 billion to its vassal state, Ukraine. That amount rivals the annual military budget of Russia and is greater than the annual budget of the entire Ukraine government.
What’s going on?
Read more at The Washington Times.
A former judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Andrew P. Napolitano is the senior judicial analyst at Fox News Channel. Napolitano has written nine books on the U.S. Constitution. The most recent is Suicide Pact: The Radical Expansion of Presidential Powers and the Lethal Threat to American Liberty.